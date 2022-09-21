Indian Team for Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament Announced

"It's a good challenge for us, though we need to make sure that we combine and rotate our players in a proper way. We need to make sure that nobody gets injured, because most of the players we have are still in pre-season mode, and they need to be nurtured," said Stimac.

"We need to be careful because we are facing two sides that are in full swing competitions." However, the Indian team has enough momentum to not be too worried about that at the moment, feels the 55-year-old.

"With regards to the momentum that we have after the June AFC Asian Cup qualifiers (India beat Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong in back-to-back matches), the optimism is high and the positiveness which currently surrounds the team should only bode well for us."