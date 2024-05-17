India vs Kuwait: How To Book Tickets for Sunil Chhetri's Retirement Match?

India vs Kuwait Football Match. Where to book tickets for Sunil Chhetri's retirement match?
India and Kuwait will clash in a football for the FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers on Thursday, 6 June 2024. The game will take place at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata. What makes this football match even more interesting is that this will be the farewell game for India's iconic striker and captain Sunil Chhetri. The star player announced his retirement plan on Thursday, 16 May 2024 by posting a video across his different social media platforms.
'It's not that I was feeling tired, not that I was feeling this or that. When the instinct came that this should be my last game, I thought about it a lot (and) eventually I came to this decision', stated Sunil Chhetri. Ahead of the Sunil Chhetri's retirement game against Kuwait, fans are desperately waiting to get their hands on the match tickets. Let us check out below how and where to the India vs Kuwait football match tickets.
India vs Kuwait football match will take place on Thursday, 6 June 2024.
The India vs Kuwait football match will be played at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.
There is no official information yet about the availability of Sunil Chhetri's retirement football match tickets. However, the tickets are anticipated to be available on online platforms like Bookmyshow, Paytm Insider or TicketGenie.
As per a report by InsideSport, a senior BookMyShow official stated, "We have no idea if the ticketing responsibility will be given to us. If at all we get the confirmation, then as per the usual time, the ticketing sales announcement will be done. If we get the contract, we would likely start it in the last week of May."
Once released, all the Sunil Chhetri fans can follow below steps to book the tickets of India vs Kuwait football match on online platforms.
Visit official website of Bookmyshow or Paytm Insider (wherever the tickets will be available officially).
On the appeared homepage, go to the 'Sports' section.
Click on the direct link for 'India vs Kuwait Football Match 2024.'
All the details regarding the match will show up on your screen.
Read the details carefully and then click on 'Book' option.
You will be asked to choose the number of tickets, followed by the layout of seats.
Once done, the final price of the selected seats will show up.
Make the payment online.
You will get a confirmation message.
Your tickets will be sent to your registered email.
