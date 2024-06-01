World Cup Qualifier: All Eyes on Sunil Chhetri as India Prepare for Kuwait Clash

India will face Kuwait in Kolkata on 6 June before travelling to Doha to play Qatar on 11 June, while Afghanistan will host Qatar in Saudi Arabia on June 6 before going on the road to take on Kuwait on 11 June.

While the permutations and combinations may seem confusing at first, for India, simply put, a victory on June 6 will help them solidify second place since it will officially eliminate Kuwait from contention. India's goal difference (-3) is also significantly greater than Afghanistan's (-10), and as such, an Indian victory in Kolkata will require the Afghans to notch two miraculous results if they are to downturn the Blue Tigers' advantage.

The Salt Lake Stadium has been a happy hunting ground for Igor Stimac and his boys as they won all three of their matches in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in June 2022 against Cambodia (2-0), Afghanistan (2-1) and Hong Kong (4-0), respectively. In fact, India have not lost a match at Kolkata's iconic stadium since a 0-3 defeat to Saudi Arabia in the Asian Cup Qualifiers in August 2006