The Undoing of Indian Football Did Not Happen Overnight

With previous admonishes from FIFA falling on deaf ears time and time again, Indian football woke up to the most bizarre nightmare in its acrimonious existence in the new millennium the day after the nation proudly celebrated its 76th Independence Day – a square, non-compromising, and outright ban on the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

This is a new low even for a sport’s governing body known more for its blots and failures than meaningful achievements. The mudslinging and finger-pointing has already begun.