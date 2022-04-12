Praful Patel Has No Mandate to Run AIFF: Sports Ministry to Supreme Court

Speaking to IANS, Rahul Mehra questioned the predicament of the ministry, saying why it had not taken any action against AIFF's office bearers when they have no rights to hold the posts.



"Why hasn't the ministry taken any action till now? Why didn't they hold elections when their tenure was over? And, now, the ministry has come with this kind of reply when the case is under judicial consideration. It's nothing, now the ministry wants to get rid of the current AIFF president and the whole exercise is for that," Mehra told IANS.



"When I filed a case in the Delhi High Court in 2016 regarding this, why didn't the ministry support me?" he said, questioning the intention of the Ministry.



Patel had in December 2020 completed his three terms (12 years) as president of AIFF, the maximum permitted to a national sports federation (NSF) chief as per the national sports code 2011, of which the AIFF is a signatory.



"It is submitted that as the term of the existing committee (of the AIFF) is already over, and the existing president (Praful Patel) has completed more than 12 years as president, the petitioner (AIFF) should hold elections without further delay as per extant instructions contained under Sports Code and the instructions issued by the Answering Respondent (sports ministry) from time to time," the ministry told the Supreme Court.



The ministry further said that the AIFF is set to lose its recognition in the eyes of the government for not adhering to the sports code.



"As the last elections, held by the petitioner was on 21.12.2016, as such the petitioner is required to conduct fresh elections. While recently the Answering Respondent renewed the Petitioner's (AIFF) annual recognition for a year with effect from 23.10.2020, such recognition is subject to the outcome of the special leave petition pending before this honourable court," the ministry said.