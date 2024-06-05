India vs Kuwait: Where to Watch Live Streaming of Sunil Chhetri's Farewell Match

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Football Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India vs Kuwait: Where to Watch Live Streaming of Sunil Chhetri's Farewell Match

India vs Kuwait Football Match: The Sunil Chhetri's retirement game will be played on 6 June 2024 in Kolkata.
Saima Andrabi
Football
Published:

India vs Kuwait Football Match. When and Where to Watch Sunil Chhetri's retirement match?

(Photo: The Quint)

India vs Kuwait Football Match: India and Kuwait will square off in a nail biting FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers football match tomorrow on Thursday, 6 June 2024. The game will be played at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata. This will be an important match for all the fans of India's iconic striker and captain Sunil Chhetri because he recently announced that it will be his farewell match. 'It's not that I was feeling tired, not that I was feeling this or that. When the instinct came that this should be my last game, I thought about it a lot (and) eventually I came to this decision', stated Sunil Chhetri. 

The India vs Kuwait match is extremely crucial for Indian football team to win, if they want to increase their chances of qualifying for the next round. After two defeats against Qatar and Afghanistan and a draw match, the team is currently at a challenging position. After playing 6 matches, only two teams will advance for the third round.

The 39 year old Sunil Chhetri started his international football career with a match against Pakistan in June 2005. According to reports, more than  60,000 people are anticipated to witness Sunil Chhetri’s retirement match in Kolkata. After playing four games, team India is at position second in the group with 4 points. The Sunil Chhetri-led team must win both the upcoming matches to qualify for the third round of World Cup Qualifiers.

Let us check out the India vs Kuwait football match date, time, venue, live streaming, and other details below.

When is the India vs Kuwait World Cup Qualifiers Football Match?

The India vs Kuwait FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers match will be played on Thursday, 6 June 2024.

Where is the India vs Kuwait World Cup Qualifiers Football Match?

The India vs Kuwait FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers match will be played at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.

When Will the India vs Kuwait World Cup Qualifiers Football Match Start?

The India vs Kuwait FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers match will begin at 7 pm IST.

When and Where to Watch the Live Streaming of India vs Kuwait World Cup Qualifiers Football Match?

The India vs Kuwait FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers match will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of India vs Kuwait World Cup Qualifiers Football Match?

The India vs Kuwait FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers match will be live telecasted on Sports18 Network.

