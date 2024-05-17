India vs Kuwait: How To Book Tickets for Sunil Chhetri's Retirement Match?

India and Kuwait will clash in a football for the FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers on Thursday, 6 June 2024. The game will take place at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata. What makes this football match even more interesting is that this will be the farewell game for India's iconic striker and captain Sunil Chhetri. The star player announced his retirement plan on Thursday, 16 May 2024 by posting a video across his different social media platforms.

'It's not that I was feeling tired, not that I was feeling this or that. When the instinct came that this should be my last game, I thought about it a lot (and) eventually I came to this decision', stated Sunil Chhetri. Ahead of the Sunil Chhetri's retirement game against Kuwait, fans are desperately waiting to get their hands on the match tickets. Let us check out below how and where to the India vs Kuwait football match tickets.