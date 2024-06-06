We’re Trying Not To Think About Chhetri’s Farewell as Much as Possible – Stimac

On Thursday, 6 June, Indian Head Coach Igor Stimac disclosed that the team's primary focus wasn't solely on Sunil Chhetri's farewell match against Kuwait. Instead, they regarded it as a pivotal fixture in the context of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Following the goalless draw against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier and AFC Asian Cup 2027 joint qualification, Stimac emphasised during the press conference that every member of the team, including the coaching staff, was wholly concentrated on the outcome of this crucial match.