Had a Great Ride in These 19 Years, but Time’s Up – Chhetri Ahead of Last Match
A win against Kuwait would virtually secure the India an advancement to the 3rd round of the FIFA WC qualifiers.
The Quint
Football
Published:
Sunil Chhetri at the press conference ahead of the India vs Kuwait clash in Kolkata.
|
Image: AIFF
ADVERTISEMENT
Ahead of his final international match, against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier on 6 June at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, Indian football team talisman Sunil Chhetri reaffirmed his retirement decision. He stated that he has no intention of reconsidering and will continue to support India as a fan after retiring.
Speaking at the pre-match conference, Chhetri said:
No sir, suits are made and I am going to watch the boys play. I have thought about it a lot. I had a great ride all these 19 years. I will go as a fan and support the team wherever the team goes.
Chhetri further expressed that there couldn't have been a more fitting occasion than the match against Kuwait to draw the curtain on his career. The footballer also conveyed his gratitude, acknowledging the incredible journey of the past 19 years while affirming his belief that now is the right moment to take this step.
I've been here many many times. I have been between you guys (the media) many times and I'm highly grateful but it's time. And it's the right time. It's one of the biggest games. There couldn't be a better game for me to call it last but I've had a great ride. I'm at peace from within and I gave it my everything. I played worst sometimes I played good sometimes but I had a great ride.
Sunil Chhetri
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A victory on Thursday would virtually secure the Indian team's historic advancement to the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, leading towards the finals slated for the USA, Canada, and Mexico in 2026.
Reflecting on this pivotal moment, Chhetri emphasised the significance of the upcoming match and remarked:
It's not about me and my last match. I don't want to address it again and again. We really want to win this game. This is not going to be easy, but we are ready. We will have tremendous support. If we win tomorrow we will almost qualify. Five top games home and away, I am going to wear nice suits and watch the match wherever the team travels.
Sunil Chhetri
Everyday I talk to the boys, I keep telling them about this dream. The longer camp helps, because we come from different mentality. It gives you much more time to work on details. It's not life-changing, but it lets you work on details.
Sunil Chhetri
The 39-year-old also remarked that the recent 15-20 days have been exceptionally positive, highlighting the team's overall physical fitness and excellent form.
We're ready. The last 15-20 days have been really good. Thankfully, all of us are on the same page in terms of fitness. We all are ready.
Sunil Chhetri
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)