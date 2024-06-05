India vs Kuwait: Where to Watch Live Streaming of Sunil Chhetri's Farewell Match

India vs Kuwait Football Match: India and Kuwait will square off in a nail biting FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers football match tomorrow on Thursday, 6 June 2024. The game will be played at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata. This will be an important match for all the fans of India's iconic striker and captain Sunil Chhetri because he recently announced that it will be his farewell match. 'It's not that I was feeling tired, not that I was feeling this or that. When the instinct came that this should be my last game, I thought about it a lot (and) eventually I came to this decision', stated Sunil Chhetri.

The India vs Kuwait match is extremely crucial for Indian football team to win, if they want to increase their chances of qualifying for the next round. After two defeats against Qatar and Afghanistan and a draw match, the team is currently at a challenging position. After playing 6 matches, only two teams will advance for the third round.