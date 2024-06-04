To Be an Ideal Role Model – What Makes Sunil Chhetri More Than Just a Footballer

Beyond his impressive stats on the football field — 19 years, 150 appearances, 94 goals — Chhetri's impact on fans is profound and emotional. Throughout his remarkable journey, the 39-year-old maestro has not only excelled on the field but also inspired fans by standing with his country in times of need and supporting his teammates when it mattered most.

As his football journey concludes, let's look at instances where Chhetri used his influence for the greater good beyond the football field: