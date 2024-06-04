To Be an Ideal Role Model – What Makes Sunil Chhetri More Than Just a Footballer

Sunil Chhetri will play his last international game on 6 June, against Kuwait at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium.
What makes an athlete a posterboy? The simple answer might be excelling in their sport. But what elevates them to the status of a role model for millions? This answer is multifaceted.
Beyond his impressive stats on the football field — 19 years, 150 appearances, 94 goals — Chhetri's impact on fans is profound and emotional. Throughout his remarkable journey, the 39-year-old maestro has not only excelled on the field but also inspired fans by standing with his country in times of need and supporting his teammates when it mattered most.
As his football journey concludes, let's look at instances where Chhetri used his influence for the greater good beyond the football field:
When the nation was grappling with the deadly COVID-19 epidemic in 2021, Chhetri, then boasting over 1.6 million followers on X, made a remarkable gesture. He handed over control of his account to "real-life heroes," enabling a broader dissemination of support messages and aiding COVID-19 patients nationwide.
In 2020, amidst the devastating floods in Assam, Chhetri emerged as a leading voice from the sports world, drawing attention to the urgent need for assistance in the flood-ravaged state.
Chhetri emphasised the critical situation in Assam, stressing the immediate need for aid and support as the state grappled with loss of life and widespread displacement in its submerged districts.
Ahead of the 2017 Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai, a press interaction was arranged in the stands of the Mumbai Football Arena. Despite facing a logistical challenge with limited seating, Chhetri handled the situation gracefully and left a lasting impression with a touching gesture towards a senior journalist.
In contrast to many athletes who steer clear of political issues, for varied reasons, Chhetri stands out as one of the few who boldly speaks out against injustice.
When top wrestlers were detained for protesting outside the parliament, demanding action against their federation chief over allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation, Chhetri didn't hesitate to condemn the injustice and offer his support to the athletes.
Ahead of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) initially announced a 22-member squad featuring some of the country's top talent. However, disputes with Indian Super League (ISL) clubs over player releases led to a revised 18-member squad, predominantly made up of inexperienced players, with Sunil Chhetri as the only notable name.
The continental event, taking place outside the FIFA window, coincided with the start of the 10th ISL season just two days later. This scheduling conflict resulted in protracted negotiations between the AIFF and ISL clubs. After months of uncertainty and multiple revisions, the AIFF finally confirmed the players travelling to Hangzhou.
He took to 'X' and wrote:
Chhetri's influence and the power of his words were on full display in June 2022 when his heartfelt plea on social media led to a surge in ticket sales for the Asian Cup qualifiers in Kolkata, filling stadiums that initially struggled to attract fans.
During a press conference ahead of the qualifiers, Chhetri expressed his excitement about the event being held in India. When informed that only about 15,000 tickets would be available to the public due to a perceived lack of interest, he was stunned and decided to voice his displeasure. His response and subsequent call to action resulted in a significant boost in attendance, demonstrating his profound impact both on and off the field.
As a result, more tickets were released, and nearly 50,000 fans attended the matches.
Similarly, before the Intercontinental Cup in 2018, Chhetri's heartfelt appeal on social media once again mobilised fans, filling the Mumbai Football Arena for India's games in the tournament.
