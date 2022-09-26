India Face Vietnam Test in Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament

The Indian men's football team will have its task cut out when it takes on Vietnam in the Hung Thinh friendly football tournament in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday, 27 September.

In their opener last Saturday, India were held to a 1-1 draw by lower-ranked Singapore.

Up against a confident Vietnan, who blanked Singapore 4-0 in their first match, the Blue Tigers will have to be extremely focussed.