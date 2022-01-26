Women's Asian Cup: India Coach Accuses AFC of Laxity in Following COVID Protocol

The 62-year-old from Sweden claimed that the team got the infection from the staff of the hotel, which was chosen by AFC and said there was laxity in testing the hotel staff, who he said were tested on 11 January and then only on 17 January. He claimed that AFC got the test results but sat on it for nearly 48 hours before delivering it on 19 January.



He claimed that seven staff members including cooks and serving staff, who were in a bio-bubble inside the hotel, tested positive.



"Why did AFC delay sending the report to the hotel about the positive tests," he questioned. The India coach said they were directed by AFC to that hotel and that it was the Continental body that handled all operations.



He said as per the protocols, the staff should have been tested more regularly.



Dennerby also accused AFC of being "unprofessional" in dealing with a heartbroken team, having no regard for the feelings of the players and not allowing the team and federation to bring in players from the U-17 squad to put up a team for the Chinese Taipei match.



India is organising the top AFC event for women for the second time and hoping to qualify for the quarterfinals and fight for a place in next year's FIFA Women's World Cup.



But the campaign ended in heartbreak as India could not put up the required 13 players for their second match against Chinese Taipei.



Dennerby gave the timeline of how the infection spread in the Indian squad and the support staff which eventually resulted in 19 of the 23 players and six support staff testing positive for COVID-19.



He said the team was in a bio-bubble since August 2021, having travelled abroad for matches and reached Mumbai on 11 January. "Till then there were no positive cases. After reaching, followed all AFC protocols for quarantine, the players stayed in their rooms, had meals in their rooms for the first few days, and everyone tested negative in tests conducted after we reached Navi Mumbai." the coach claimed.



On 19 January, the Indian team reported that two players had tested positive for COVID-19 and played the match against Iran on January 20, which ended in a goalless draw.



The India head coach said that two players suffered injuries during the match -- one a hand fracture and the other a leg injury.



"But we were anxious after that match because some of the players were not feeling well and showing symptoms. I had said during my post-match interaction with the media that I am very anxious about the next round of PCR tests," said Dennerby on Wednesday.



His worst fears came true on 22 January as seven India players, the physio and the strength and conditioning expert tested positive.