Indian Women's Team at AFC Asian Cup Hit by COVID; Could This Have Been Avoided?

"We are aware of the existing situation and the COVID-19 numbers in Maharashtra and India. The LOC and AFC are closely monitoring the situation. The LOC is also in close contact with the Government of Maharashtra on all matters," Kushal Das, general secretary of the AIFF, told ESPN. "As for the tournament, everything is on track, as per plan. The tournament is happening in a bio-bubble, with utmost precaution and safety. We are working on further strengthening these measures. We are well prepared to face this challenge and looking to host the tournament in the safest possible way."

Though the AIFF – with the ISL in Goa – was among the first to kickstart the top-flight sport on Indian soil in a bio-bubble during the pandemic in 2020, one is left to wonder whether a postponement of the ongoing Asian Cup was absolutely out of the question.

After all, the tournament was initially meant to happen in 2021 and had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Mind you, the Japan women's team too had a positive case, with star forward Mana Iwabuchi testing positive after arriving in India. The Japan Times reported that she was asymptomatic and had not been in close contact with the other members of the team because she had travelled separately for the event. South Korea, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam too had reported positive COVID-19 cases inside the bio-bubble.

One might argue that the domestic calendar could get affected with another postponement, especially with the Indian Women's League (last played in February 2020) scheduled for the first part of the summer this year.

Between hindsight and foresight, the latter often trumps the former, which then serves as something learnt.