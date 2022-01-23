Women's Asian Cup: Chinese Taipei Game Called Off as COVID-19 Hits Indian Team

India women's football team in training.
Image: AIFF
In what is terrible news for the Indian women’s football team, their group A game against Chinese Taipei will not go ahead as planned in the AFC Asian Cup. The match was to be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
The Indian women’s team have been forced to withdraw and the match has been called off after multiple cases of COVID-19 hit the team, resulting in not enough players being available.
More than a dozen players have tested positive which means it is unlikely India will play any further part in the tournament.
“Following several positive cases of COVID-19, India failed to name the required minimum of 13 players for the Group A match against Chinese Taipei,” an AFC statement read.
In the days before the game against Iran, two members of the Indian squad had tested positive for COVID-19. They were then placed in isolation at a designated medical facility.
The Chinese Taipei team however were at the stadium and preparing for the game while India was unable to make it to the venue.
A decision on whether this counts as being forfeited or the game will be postponed is awaited. If the match is deemed as a walkover, then the three points and a 3-0 result will be awarded to Chinese Taipei.
The Indian team are slated to play China on 26 January but understandably that game too is in danger due to the COVID-19 situation. If the Indian team cannot play that game, they will be out of the competition.
India started the campaign with a 0-0 draw against Iran.
AIFF president and head of the Organizing Committee, Praful Patel had earlier said that matches will not be cancelled if 13 players are available in each of the two competing teams. "The affected player or players will be isolated but the teams will be fielded as long as 13 players (in each team) are available," Patel said.
