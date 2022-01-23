Women's Asian Cup: Chinese Taipei Game Called Off as COVID-19 Hits Indian Team

In what is terrible news for the Indian women’s football team, their group A game against Chinese Taipei will not go ahead as planned in the AFC Asian Cup. The match was to be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The Indian women’s team have been forced to withdraw and the match has been called off after multiple cases of COVID-19 hit the team, resulting in not enough players being available.

More than a dozen players have tested positive which means it is unlikely India will play any further part in the tournament.