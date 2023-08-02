Igor Stimac Picks 22-Member Squad for Asian Games, Chhetri & Gurpreet Included

Igor Stimac announced the men's football squad for Asian Games
India senior men's team head coach Igor Stimac announced a 22-member squad for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, to be held from 19 September to 7 October.
The Indian team are placed alongside hosts China PR, Bangladesh, and Myanmar in Group A. There are 23 teams, who have been divided into six groups. Group A, B, C, E, and F have four teams each while Group D has three teams.
The two-time Asian Games champions, India are participating in the football event of the continental games for the first time in nine years. Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu have been selected as the three senior players, alongside 19 U-23 footballers.
The Squad:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem
Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Narender Gahlot, Lalchungnunga, Akash Mishra, Roshan Singh, Ashish Rai
Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Apuia Ralte, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Rahul KP, Naorem Mahesh Singh
Forwards: Siva Sakthi Narayanan, Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav, Vikram Partap Singh, Rohit Danu, Sunil Chhetri
Head Coach: Igor Stimac
