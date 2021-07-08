Kane's Extra-Time Strike Takes England Over the Line vs Denmark

The game got off to a high energy start with England looking to impose themselves and pin the Danes back in their own half.



A low cross from Harry Kane evaded Raheem Sterling, who then cut inside only to shoot tamely at Schmeichel, before Kane hit a powerful shot well over.



Denmark then began to work themselves into the game with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg challenging Jordan Pickford from outside of the penalty area and the England goalkeeper conceding a corner after a poor clearance.



Denmark took control and Mikkel Damsgaard curled a shot wide of the goal as fans at Wembley endured nervous moments.



The Danish forward made no mistake in the 30th minute with a vicious free kick from 25 metres which flashed past Pickford to put Denmark ahead. It was the first goal England had conceded in the competition, but they levelled in the 39th minute. Bukayo Sako collected a pass from Kane and his low cross for Sterling, who moments earlier had seen Schmeichel save from point blank range, was turned into own net by Simon Kjaer.



The second half was also played at a ferocious pace with both sides creating chances in the opening minutes. Harry Maguire was booked for a challenge on Kjaer following a free-kick. He then saw Schmeichel get across to tip away his header from a corner.



At the other end, Pickford got down to deny Dolberg, who then fired another effort straight at the England goalkeeper.



England were getting more and more on top, with Schmeichel tipping over a cross from the hard-working Mason Mount and Sterling having a shot blocked from the resulting corner. The Danes, however, always looked as if they could threaten on the break.