Italy Reach Euro 2020 Final After Penalty Shootout Against Spain

They failed to manage a single shot until Unai palmed away Emerson's effort in the 45th minute, while the Spanish will have been disappointed at not working Donnarumma more despite their dominance.



The second half started as the first ended with Di Lorenzo putting Olmo's cross out for a corner with Torres waiting to pounce, before Sergio Busquets fired just over after a pass from Oyarzabal.



At the other end, Unai got down well to save from Chiesa after a rare Italy break, before Oyarzabal's effort went straight at Donnarumma from outside of the area.



Chiesa put Italy ahead with a curling shot into the corner of the net in the 60th minute after Eric Garcia allowed him to cut inside and pick his spot.



Luis Enrique reacted quickly with Alvaro Morata and Gerard Moreno quickly on the pitch, but things looked to be going Italy's way as they took the pace out of the game until the 80th minute when Morata collected the ball in midfield, exchanged passes with Olmo and scored with a low finish.



In extra time, the impressive Olmo almost surprised everyone with a low free kick, with the ball pinging around the area before bouncing out. Donnarumma then punched clear as Morata threatened to pounce.



The second period of extra time saw little in the way of chances and the game went into the dramatic penalty shootout.

