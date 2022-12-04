Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Football Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Doctors Say Football Legend Pele ‘Continues Treatment and Remains Stable'

Doctors Say Football Legend Pele ‘Continues Treatment and Remains Stable'

Brazilian football icon Pele was admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital for chemotherapy evaluation.
IANS
Football
Published:

Football icon Pele is currently admitted in a hospital in Brazil.

|

(Photo: IANS)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Football icon Pele is currently admitted in a hospital in Brazil.</p></div>

Former Brazilian football star, Pele is stable and his condition has not worsened in the past 24 hours after he was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo for a chemotherapy evaluation for colon cancer, his doctors have reported.

The three-time world champion, who is currently 82 years old, is in a 'stable condition' and is continuing treatment, said doctors at the Albert Einstein Hospital, reports Xinhua news agency.

Also ReadBirthday Special: Top Five World Cup Goals Scored by Pele
"He has had a good response to a urinary infection, without his condition worsening in the past 24 hours," the doctors said.

Pele was admitted last Tuesday for a chemotherapy evaluation.

Considered one of the greatest players of the 20th century by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), Brazil's all-time leading goal-scorer underwent cancer treatment after a tumor in his colon was discovered in September 2021 and removed.

Last February, the former soccer player began chemotherapy to treat the disease.

Also ReadFIFA World Cup 2022: Messi & Alvarez Help Argentina Reach Quarter-Finals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

I’m Strong With a Lot of Hope: Pele on Instagram

The legend, affectionately called 'O Rei' (the King) by his fans, posted a message on Instagram, thanking the football fraternity for their prayers and wishes.

"My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received. I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too," he wrote.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT