Doctors Say Football Legend Pele ‘Continues Treatment and Remains Stable'

Football icon Pele is currently admitted in a hospital in Brazil.
(Photo: IANS)
Former Brazilian football star, Pele is stable and his condition has not worsened in the past 24 hours after he was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo for a chemotherapy evaluation for colon cancer, his doctors have reported.
The three-time world champion, who is currently 82 years old, is in a 'stable condition' and is continuing treatment, said doctors at the Albert Einstein Hospital, reports Xinhua news agency.
Pele was admitted last Tuesday for a chemotherapy evaluation.
Considered one of the greatest players of the 20th century by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), Brazil's all-time leading goal-scorer underwent cancer treatment after a tumor in his colon was discovered in September 2021 and removed.
Last February, the former soccer player began chemotherapy to treat the disease.
The legend, affectionately called 'O Rei' (the King) by his fans, posted a message on Instagram, thanking the football fraternity for their prayers and wishes.
"My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received. I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too," he wrote.
