FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands Qualify for Quarter-Finals by Beating USA 3-1

FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands won 3-1 against USA in the round of 16.
(Photo: IANS)
Denzel Dumfries did the star act for Netherlands, as he provided two assists and scored a goal against the United States of America to seal a 3-1 win and a place in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-finals for his team.
On Saturday, 3 December, the Dutch opened the scoring in the 10th minute as Memphis Depay received the ball from Dumfries and finished off a combined move in which several players had a role to play.
Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half to hand Netherlands a two-goal advantage. Defensive errors and lack of cutting edge in the final third cost USA, but they did not stop fighting.
Coming on as a substitute, striker Haji Wright missed from a tight angle in the 75th, but pulled one back for his team just a minute later, when he netted a cross from Christian Pulisic with a stunning looping ball into the far corner.
Their comeback, however, did not mean much as Dumfries, who assisted Netherlands' first two goals, got on the scoreboard himself in the 81st minute to wrap up matters.
In the quarterfinals, the Netherlands will meet Lionel Messi's Argentina, who handed Australia a 2-1 defeat in their round of 16 fixture.
