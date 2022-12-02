FIFA WC 2022: Underdogs Re-Write History as Mighties Tumble in Cup of Equality

The Japanese Dream

Five years ago, their football governing body was disbanded following financial duress, while only three years prior to the tournament, the world was stunned by the devastation caused by ‘Fat Man’ and ‘Little Boy' in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Germany, one of Japan’s allies from World War II, won the very next edition of the World Cup, but all that Samurai Blue could do, was wait. And wait they did, until they made their first World Cup appearance five decades later in 1998.

The nation has since played every edition of the tournament, but all of their achievements in the sport were eclipsed when they defeated Spain by a 2-1 margin in Qatar. The Japanese vocabulary was rejigged to omit every antonym of ‘possible’ – not only had they made it to the next stage, but they also topped the group.

Japan – First. Spain – Second. Germany – Third. History, re-written.