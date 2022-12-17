FIFA World Cup 2022: France Hit by Virus Attack Ahead of Final, 3 Miss Training

FIFA World Cup 2022: France's camp has been hit with a virus attack ahead of the final against Argentina.
(Photo: IANS)
The virus-hit French football team has been 'enforcing social distancing' and taking all precautions ahead of the crucial final match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 against Argentina on Sunday, 18 December.
The virus in the French camp caused Dalot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot to miss the semifinal against Morocco and has also affected central defenders Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate, and winger Kingsley Coman, who didn't participate in the training session on Friday due to a cold - a fact which the French football federation confirmed on Friday.
Striker Randal Kolo Muani, who was on the scoresheet in the semi-final match against Morocco, said on Friday that the squad were taking precautions.
"Those who are sick stay in their room," he said. "They're being taken care of by the doctors and we've been enforcing social distancing. We're very strict about it," Muani further added.
Fellow forward Ousmane Dembele said: "We're not scared of that virus. Dayot and Adrien got a bit of a stomach ache, I made them ginger and honey tea and then they felt better. I hope everyone will be ready for the final.
"Dayot got better and I think everyone will be ready. We've been taking precautions. The first day, Dayot stayed in his room and we brought him food and he was back with everyone the next day."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)