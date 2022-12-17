FIFA World Cup 2022: France Hit by Virus Attack Ahead of Final, 3 Miss Training

The virus-hit French football team has been 'enforcing social distancing' and taking all precautions ahead of the crucial final match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 against Argentina on Sunday, 18 December.

The virus in the French camp caused Dalot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot to miss the semifinal against Morocco and has also affected central defenders Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate, and winger Kingsley Coman, who didn't participate in the training session on Friday due to a cold - a fact which the French football federation confirmed on Friday.