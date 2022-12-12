FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream Was Beautiful Till It Lasted, Says Cristiano Ronaldo

"Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including for Portugal, but putting the name of our country on the highest level in the world was my biggest dream," he further added.

Ronaldo started on the bench for the second consecutive match at Al Thumama stadium after scoring just once, which was a penalty against Ghana.

The defeat to Morocco was almost certainly the 37-year-old's last appearance in football's showpiece tournament. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star cut a distraught figure as he walked off the pitch in tears immediately after the final whistle.