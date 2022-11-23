The Way He Attacked Man United, There Was No Option: Rooney on Ronaldo's Exit

Legendary footballer Wayne Rooney feels it was sad to see the way Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United relation ended, adding that the manner in which the Portuguese attacked the club, he left himself with no options but for this development to happen.

On Tuesday night, Manchester United announced through its social media accounts that Ronaldo will be leaving the club by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

The announcement came after the Portuguese star had earlier made disparaging remarks against the club and head coach Erik ten Hag in an explosive TV interview just before he left to represent Portugal in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.