FIFA WC: Morocco's Fairytale Run Continues as They Stun Portugal to Reach Semis

Morocco became the first African team to reach the FIFA World Cup semifinals on Saturday with a 1-0 triumph over Portugal effectively ending Cristiano Ronaldo's chances of winning the biggest showpiece event of the game.

Portugal, who again started without their star striker Ronaldo, conceded a goal three minutes before the end of the first half.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos chose youngster Goncalo Ramos over the 37-year-old Ronaldo just like in the 6-1 rout of Switzerland in the last 16 where Ramos had scored a hat-trick. The only change was Ruben Neves replacing William Carvalho in midfield.