FIFA World Cup 2022: Blow for Argentina, Nico Gonzalez & Correa Ruled Out

Argentine football players Nicolas Gonzalez and Joaquin Correa are out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 due to injuries, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has said.

Fiorentina forward Gonzalez has been replaced by Angel Correa of Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, striker Joaquin Correa of Inter Milan will be replaced by Thiago Almada, from Atlanta United, a Major League Soccer team in the United States of America.

Argentina face Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, 22 November, in their first Group C match, followed by clashes against Mexico and Poland.