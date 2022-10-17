India vs Brazil FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022: Live Streaming Channel & App

India vs Brazil FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 date and time are mentioned here.
(Photo Courtesy: the-aiff.com)
India is all set to play against Brazil in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 today, Monday, 17 October. Viewers are excited to watch the match between India vs Brazil on Monday. India is hoping to defeat Brazil after back-to-back losses against USA and Morocco. It will be fun to watch both teams play against each other. The match is scheduled to take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Viewers can watch the live stream of India vs Brazil match as well.
Here are the live streaming details of the India vs Brazil FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022.
What is the date and time of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 between India and Brazil?
The match is scheduled to be played today, Monday, 17 October 2022, at 8 pm IST. Viewers must take note of the date and time so that they can watch India vs Brazil match.
Where will India vs Brazil FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 be played?
India vs Brazil match is all set to take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on the scheduled date and time. It is important to note that India is hosting the match.
Which TV channel will broadcast the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 India vs Brazil in the country?
Viewers in India can watch India vs Brazil FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 live on the Sports18 Network. One must remember the date and time of the match.
Where to watch the live streaming of India vs Brazil FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022?
Viewers can watch the live streaming of the match on the Voot and Jio TV app and website. Everyone can watch India vs brazil match from the comfort of their homes.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)