FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: India Lose to Morocco by 3 Second-Half Goals

The first major attempt from the hosts came in the seventh minute when a faulty pass from the Moroccan backline was collected by Nitu, but her cross was blocked off for a corner.

Two minutes later, Nitu was fouled and Neha took the free kick only to find her fine cross go abegging as none among the Indian attackers could avail the opportunity. The best attempt of the half came in the 18th minute when the Indian custodian Keisham failed to gather the ball cleanly but Yasmine Zouhir's shot hit the crossbar.

Despite facing some pressure, the Indian girls did a good job in the middle and managed to keep their opponents at bay in the first half. The Morocco girls were certainly more physical than the hosts and Hajar Said received a yellow card in the 22nd minute for a high boot offence on Naketa. India's Shilky Hemam also entered the referee's book as she committed a foul in the 40th minute.

Naketa, however, did a brilliant job when her goalline save denied Morocco from taking the lead at the stroke of halftime. Four minutes into the second half, India conceded a penalty as Naketa handled the ball and it was calmly converted by Doha El Madani. Four minutes later, Anita Kumari tried a header but it was cleared by the Moroccan defence.