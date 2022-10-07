Asia Cup 2022 T20 Live: India Women vs Pakistan Women Squad, Where to Watch

The two Indian women's and Pakistan Women's teams are all set for a clash with each other in the Asia Cup 2022 T20 match. This T20 match will be played in Sylhet on Friday, 7 October 2022.

The Indian team made a few changes close to eight and Harmanpreet Kaur is expected to lead the team with full strength on the field.

Pakistan Women's team will be facing the Indian team after a defeat of 4 wickets and the match between the two teams is usually a reason for great hype.

Earlier, India was successful in brushing off the Pakistan team in the Commonwealth Games 2022 as well.

Let's have a look at the squad and live streaming details of IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup T20 2022.