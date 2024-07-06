Euro 2024: Spain Beat Germany in Overtime Thriller to Book Semis

Spain couldn't get out of their territory and was punished later on as Joshua Kimmich headed from tight angle into the path of Florian Wirtz, who slotted home the equalizer with great assistance of the inside the left post to force La Roja into the overtime.

"Congratulations to Spain for reaching the semifinals. We were better in the second half and from the 60th minute onwards, we were clearly the better team. Our late leveller was well-deserved. We conceded the winner with the last chance. It is a painful one," said Germany coach Nagelsmann.