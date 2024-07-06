Euro 2024: France Edges Portugal on Penalties to Face Spain in Semis

advertisement
France progress on penalties after converting all five shots from the spot to eliminate Portugal 5-3 (0-0) in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals of in Hamburg's Volkspark stadium on Friday.
France and Portugal staged an evenly balanced first half with chances at premium on both ends of the pitch. The first half chances fell to Portugal with 16 minutes played, when Bruno Fernandes saw his promising effort on target blocked by defender William Saliba. France created the best opportunity of the first half four minutes later when Theo Hernandez' attempt from the distance to force Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa into action.
France almost caught Portugal flat-footed in the 66th minute, but Ruben Dias blocked Randal Kolo Muani's shot in the last nick of time. Didier Deschamps' men had more momentum in the closing stages but Eduardo Camavinga and Ousmane Dembele couldn't turn their promising chances into a tangible reward.
In the overtime, Portugal was the more active team whereas France defended deep and waited for counterattacks. Joao Felix had the golden chance to snatch a late overtime winner, but he headed into the side netting from tight angle.
"It wasn't easy today. We made our own life difficult, but we defended very well and kept a strong opponent at bay. We were not nervous during the shootout and won the match," said France goalkeeper Maignan. With the result, France will clash with Spain in the semifinal the at Munich's Allianz Arena on Tuesday.
