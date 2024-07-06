Euro 2024: France Edges Portugal on Penalties to Face Spain in Semis

France progress on penalties after converting all five shots from the spot to eliminate Portugal 5-3 (0-0) in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals of in Hamburg's Volkspark stadium on Friday.

France and Portugal staged an evenly balanced first half with chances at premium on both ends of the pitch. The first half chances fell to Portugal with 16 minutes played, when Bruno Fernandes saw his promising effort on target blocked by defender William Saliba. France created the best opportunity of the first half four minutes later when Theo Hernandez' attempt from the distance to force Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa into action.