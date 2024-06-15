Euro 2024: Host Germany Cruise to 5-1 Win Over Scotland in Tournament Opener

Germany continued their constant pressure and doubled their lead in the 19th minute. Captain Ikay Gundogan beat the Scottish press with a smooth turn and slid the ball through the opposition defense to find Kai Havertz.

The Arsenal forward pulled it back for young star Jamal Musiala who made no mistake in converting the chance. Things went from bad to worse for Scotland when a rash tackle by Ryan Porteous on Gundogan saw him receive a red card and award the hosts a penalty on the cusp of halftime.