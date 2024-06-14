Euro Cup 2024: Start Date, Full Schedule, Live Telecast, Live Streaming In India

Euro Cup 2024 details
Euro Cup 2024: The UEFA Euro 2024 final tournament is scheduled to take place from 15 June to 15 July 2024. The group stage matches will be played till 26 June, with the knockout stage beginning on 29 June.
As the host nation, Germany are seeded in Group A and will occupy position A1. The host Germany will play in the opening match against Scotland at the Munich Football Arena on 15 June, Saturday.
The top two in each of the six final tournament groups will proceed to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers.
In the first round of Euro Cup 2024, the teams in each group will play one match each in a round-robin format. The top two teams, from each group will qualify for the round of 16, which is also know as pre-quarterfinals, a knockout round.
The remaining four teams for the pre-quarters will be filled by top third-ranked teams from six groups. The winners of the pre-quarterfinals will lock horns in round of 8, known as quarterfinals. The winners of quarterfinals will qualify for the semifinals and subsequently the semis winner clash in the grand finale.
24 teams are divided in six groups with each having six teams in the following manner :
Group A : Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland
Group B : Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania
Group C : Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England
Group D : Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France
Group E : Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine
Group F: Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czechia, also known Czech Republic
|Match
|Venue
|Date (Indian Time)
|Time (IST)
|Group stage
|Germany vs Scotland
|Munich
|15 June 2024
|12:30 AM
|Hungary vs Switzerland
|Cologne
|15 June 2024
|6:30 PM
|Spain vs Croatia
|Berlin
|15 June 2024
|9:30 PM
|Italy vs Albania
|Dortmund
|16 June 2024
|12:30 AM
|Poland vs Netherlands
|Hamburg
|16 June 2024
|6:30 PM
|Slovenia vs Denmark
|Stuttgart
|16 June 2024
|9:30 PM
|Serbia vs England
|Gelsenkirchen
|17 June 2024
|12:30 AM
|Romania vs Ukraine
|Munich
|17 June 2024
|6:30 PM
|Belgium vs Slovakia
|Frankfurt
|17 June 2024
|9:30 PM
|Austria vs France
|Dusseldorf
|18 June 2024
|12:30 AM
|Turkey vs Georgia
|Dortmund
|18 June 2024
|9:30 PM
|Portugal vs Czech Republic
|Leipzig
|19 June 2024
|12:30 AM
|Croatia vs Albania
|Hamburg
|19 June 2024
|6:30 PM
|Germany vs Hungary
|Stuttgart
|19 June 2024
|9:30 PM
|Scotland vs Switzerland
|Cologne
|20 June 2024
|12:30 AM
|Slovenia vs Serbia
|Munich
|20 June 2024
|6:30 PM
|Denmark vs England
|Frankfurt
|20 June 2024
|9:30 PM
|Spain vs Italy
|Gelsenkirchen
|21 June 2024
|12:30 AM
|Slovakia vs Ukraine
|Dusseldorf
|21 June 2024
|6:30 PM
|Poland vs Austria
|Berlin
|21 June 2024
|9:30 PM
|Netherlands vs France
|Leipzig
|22 June 2024
|12:30 AM
|Georgia vs Czech Republic
|Hamburg
|22 June 2024
|6:30 PM
|Turkey vs Portugal
|Dortmund
|22 June 2024
|9:30 PM
|Belgium vs Romania
|Cologne
|23 June 2024
|12:30 AM
|Switzerland vs Germany
|Frankfurt
|24 June 2024
|12:30 AM
|Scotland vs Hungary
|Stuttgart
|24 June 2024
|12:30 AM
|Albania vs Spain
|Dusseldorf
|25 June 2024
|12:30 AM
|Croatia vs Italy
|Leipzig
|25 June 2024
|12:30 AM
|France vs Poland
|Dortmund
|25 June 2024
|9:30 PM
|Netherlands vs Austria
|Berlin
|25 June 2024
|9:30 PM
|Denmark vs Serbia
|Munich
|26 June 2024
|12:30 AM
|England vs Slovenia
|Cologne
|26 June 2024
|12:30 AM
|Slovakia vs Romania
|Frankfurt
|26 June 2024
|9:30 PM
|Ukraine vs Belgium
|Stuttgart
|26 June 2024
|9:30 PM
|Georgia vs Portugal
|Gelsenkirchen
|27 June 2024
|12:30 AM
|Czech Republic vs Turkey
|Hamburg)
|27 June 2024
|12:30 AM
Round of 16- 29 June to 3 July 2024
Quarter-finals- 5 July to 7 July 2024
Semi-finals- 10 July and 11 July 2024
Final- 15 July 2024
Ten venues chosen to host games at the tournament are as follows:
Berlin: Olympiastadion Berlin (current capacity: 71,000)
Cologne: Cologne Stadium (43,000)
Dortmund: BVB Stadion Dortmund (62,000)
Dusseldorf: Düsseldorf Arena (47,000)
Frankfurt: Frankfurt Arena (47,000)
Gelsenkirchen: Arena AufSchalke (50,000)
Hamburg: Volksparkstadion Hamburg (49,000)
Leipzig: Leipzig Stadium (40,000)
Munich: Munich Football Arena (66,000)
Stuttgart: Stuttgart Arena (51,000)
When will Euro Cup 2024 begin?
The Euro Cup 2024 will begin on 15 June 2024 according to Indian Standard Time.
What will be the match timings for Euro Cup 2024 as per India time?
In the first round, on some days three matches are scheduled. On those days, the first match will begin at 6:30 pm IST, the second at 9:30 pm IST and third at 12:30 am IST.
Where will the UEFA Euro 2024 be played?
The UEFA Euro 2024 will be played in Germany. The venues are Dortmund, Munich, Cologne, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Leipzig, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen and Dusseldorf.
Which channel will broadcast the UEFA Euro 2024 live on television in India?
The live coverage of UEFA Euro 2024 matches will be broadcast on television on the Sony Sports Network.
Where can fans watch the UEFA Euro 2024 in India live online?
The live streaming of the UEFA Euro 2024 matches will be available on the SonyLiv app.
