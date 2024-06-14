Euro Cup 2024: Start Date, Full Schedule, Live Telecast, Live Streaming In India

Euro Cup 2024: The UEFA Euro 2024 final tournament is scheduled to take place from 15 June to 15 July 2024. The group stage matches will be played till 26 June, with the knockout stage beginning on 29 June.

As the host nation, Germany are seeded in Group A and will occupy position A1. The host Germany will play in the opening match against Scotland at the Munich Football Arena on 15 June, Saturday.

The top two in each of the six final tournament groups will proceed to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers.

In the first round of Euro Cup 2024, the teams in each group will play one match each in a round-robin format. The top two teams, from each group will qualify for the round of 16, which is also know as pre-quarterfinals, a knockout round.