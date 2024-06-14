Euro 2024: Captaincy Is Different Pressure, but Mbappe Is Ready – Patrice Evra
Euro 2024: Patrice Evra feels Kylian Mbappe can lead France to continental glory.
At only 25, Kylian Mbappe has already amassed a glittering array of achievements in international football. A FIFA World Cup title, a World Cup Golden Boot, and if you may, add a UEFA Nations League trophy to his résumé.
What is the one accolade which has so far eluded him?
The European Championship glory. Not only is Mbappe yet to taste continental triumph, but he also remains without a goal in the Euros. In addition, he also missed a penalty against Switzerland in Euro 2020, leading to France’s round of 16 elimination.
Now, at the UEFA Euro 2024, Mbappe will be leading the team – his first captaincy assignment at a major tournament. Among his responsibilities will be harmonising every member of what is a star-studded squad on the same wavelength, whilst ensuring, unlike 2020, France live up to the lofty expectations.
Will the task be too overwhelming for him?
Former French left-back Patrice Evra feels Mbappe is ready to embrace all challenges. Responding to a query from The Quint during a press interaction, Evra – currently an expert panellist on Sony Sports Network's studio show Football Extraaa for UEFA Euro 2024 – said:
I think if Didier Deschamps gave him the captaincy, it was for a reason. It means that Mbappe is ready. In football, age doesn't matter anymore. Even if you give the captaincy to a 16-year-old but he has the leadership of a 30-year-old around him, it will be fine.
Patrice Evra
He further elaborated:
This is Mbappe’s first major tournament as a captain, so it is a different kind of pressure. If he wins, it will be France’s win. But if France does not win, everyone will blame the captain. Mbappe has dealt with such issues. When he was linked with Real Madrid while playing for PSG, every day he had to justify himself. He was in the newspapers every day. But his performances were great. He was still scoring goals. So, I think he can handle it, but yes, I'm well positioned to tell you when you're the captain of your national team, it is a different kind of pressure. But I think Mbappe can handle it.
Patrice Evra
‘Diversity Is France’s Strength’
France faced criticism from some quarters in recent times for fielding players who do not have roots in the nation. Notably, 87% of France’s 2018 FIFA World Cup-winning squad comprised immigrants, with just three members being entirely of French lineage.
Yet, Patrice Evra views this diversity as a strength. He believes it is precisely this mix that makes France stronger than any other team.
There's so much diversity. That is why France are so strong. Even if the players are not born in France, their origin might be in Algeria or Senegal or Mali, the diversity is France’s strength. I know sometimes people try to destabilise us by saying this is an African team, not a French team, but it does not matter.
Patrice Evra
He added:
We grew up on those streets. The streets are really important. When you grow up in France, you will see everyone in the street playing football. I never went to any academy, I came from the streets. You will find many Evras and Mbappes in the boundaries of Paris. It's just about timing and also about luck – that right person to see you play there. Those ingredients make France so strong.
Patrice Evra
‘France Are Favourites, but Need To Give Respect to the Opponents’
Evra subscribes to the narrative of France boasting the most well-rounded squad in this edition of the Euros, albeit he has cautioned the team against complacency.
The biggest challenge for France will be from France themselves. If France are too confident, they will be in trouble. I'm not saying this because I’m French, but no team in this tournament has a better squad than the French national team. But it doesn't mean that when you have a good squad, you're going to win the tournament. I think everyone wants to beat France. I don't want something to happen like the last time in the Euros, where we were winning against Switzerland 2-0, and after every goal we were dancing and celebrating too much. Then we drew 3-3 and we lost on penalties. That is why I say the biggest challenge for France will be from France themselves. If France gives respect to the opposition, they can beat any team.
Patrice Evra
‘Cristiano Ronaldo Is Still the Best Player in the World’
On being asked about the recent wave of criticism directed at Evra’s former Manchester United teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, he stated:
We are talking about Cristiano Ronaldo – the best player in the world. People are just jealous of Ronaldo. They don’t want him to succeed. When he went to Saudi Arabia, they said it is not a good league. And then I talked with players, who said it is really difficult to score goals in the Saudi Arabian league. He scored 52 goals in 52 games. They're always talking about his age. But trust me, I have never seen someone like working as hard as Cristiano Ronaldo.
Patrice Evra
Explaining why he still picks Ronaldo over Lionel Messi as the best active footballer, despite Messi's World Cup triumph in 2022, he said:
People always say I pick Ronaldo over Messi because Ronaldo is my brother. No, I do that because I'm in love with his work ethic. Messi got the gift of talent from God. But Ronaldo had to work hard to be where he is. That's why I don't like to compare them.
Patrice Evra
