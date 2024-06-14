Euro 2024: Captaincy Is Different Pressure, but Mbappe Is Ready – Patrice Evra

The biggest challenge for France will be from France themselves. If France are too confident, they will be in trouble. I'm not saying this because I’m French, but no team in this tournament has a better squad than the French national team. But it doesn't mean that when you have a good squad, you're going to win the tournament. I think everyone wants to beat France. I don't want something to happen like the last time in the Euros, where we were winning against Switzerland 2-0, and after every goal we were dancing and celebrating too much. Then we drew 3-3 and we lost on penalties. That is why I say the biggest challenge for France will be from France themselves. If France gives respect to the opposition, they can beat any team.

Patrice Evra