Eriksen Says He Feels Fine in Hospital; Continuing Recovery

Eriksen collapsed in the 42nd minute of Saturday’s game. He suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the pitch before being taken to hospital.

The day after, Denmark’s team doctor said Eriksen’s heart stopped and that “he was gone” before being resuscitated with a defibrillator on the pitch.

“He was gone; we did cardiac resuscitation, it was a cardiac arrest. We got him back after one defib [defibrillation],” Morten Boesen told a news conference on Sunday. “The exams that have been done so far look fine. We don’t have an explanation as to why it happened.”

It is unlikely that Eriksen will play again in the Euros.

Denmark, who play Belgium next, lost their game on Saturday to Finland 0-1 when it was restarted some two hours after the incident.