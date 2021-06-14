The Show Must Go On... but UEFA Must Learn To Draw the Line

The UEFA announcement, expectedly, was met with immediate outrage among fans and experts across the globe and Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand, who was all praise for the strength his players showed, didn’t hold back, saying that it is not possible to play in such a situation.

Denmark captain Simon Kjær, a close friend of Eriksen’s, had to be taken off after the restart. “Simon was deeply, deeply affected,” the coach said. “Deeply affected. He was in doubt whether he could continue and gave it a shot, but it could not be done.”

While one struggles to piece together the comments perfectly to complete the puzzle, the seeming lack of empathy on behalf of the organisers of the ‘party’ stands out – it is the side of the coin no one wants to see, especially after the show of humanity and loyalty that resonated around the globe.