Can’t Play In Such Situations: Denmark Coach After Finland Loss

“There was no pressure from UEFA to play tonight,” he said. “We knew we had two options. The players couldn’t imagine not being able to sleep tonight and then having to get on the bus and come in again tomorrow. Honestly it was best to get it over with. Of course, you can’t play a game with such feelings and what we tried to do was incredible.”

The national team doctor, Morten Boesen, was one of those who tended to the player on the pitch. “I didn’t see it myself but it was pretty clear that he was unconscious,” he said. “When I get to him he is on his side. He is breathing and I can feel his pulse but suddenly that changes and as everyone saw, we started giving him CPR.

Once the game restarted, Finland managed to clinch it with a 1-0 margin after Pierre-Emile Højbjerg saw his penalty saved by Lukas Hradecky.

“All of our thoughts and prayers are with Christian and his family right now,” said Hjulmand.

“Christian is one of our best players and he’s an even better person, so all my thoughts and all my positive energy go out to Christian.”