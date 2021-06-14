Nice to See Eriksen Be Himself: Schmeichel After Hospital Visit

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said that the team will now play their remaining games at Euro 2020 in honour of their teammate Christian Eriksen, whom they visited as he recovers in hospital.
The midfielder collapsed in the 42nd minute of the match against Finland on Saturday and was resuscitated on the pitch.
“We’re still in the tournament. Now, we have to try to see if we can win this and do it for Christian and do it for all the fans who sat with us and were just as powerless in the situation as we were,” Schmeichel told broadcaster DR.
“I have no doubt that this team has the unity, the strength to be able to come together and go out and do something special.”
Denmark’s final two Group B games are against World Number 1 Belgium on Thursday and Russia next Monday. “We all play for Christian. That’s for sure,” Pierre-Emile Højbjerg told DR.
Denmark’s players on Monday made it clear that they were unhappy at the position they were put in after Eriksen’s collapse.
UEFA offered the players, who gathered in the locker room after witnessing Eriksen being treated on the pitch after a cardiac arrest, the choice of resuming the match on Saturday night or beginning again on Sunday at noon local time (10am GMT).
“We were put in a position I don’t think we should have been put in,” Schmeichel said. “It probably required that someone above us had said that it was not the time to make a decision and maybe should wait for the next day.
European football’s governing body wrote on Twitter on Saturday that the match would be restarted “following the request made by players of both teams”.
“We had two options. None of the options were good. We took the least bad one. There were a lot of players that weren’t able to play the match. They were elsewhere [mentally],” Denmark’s Martin Braithwaite said on Monday. “You could have wished for a third option in this situation.”
