Elon Musk Says His Tweet About Buying Manchester United Was a Joke

A file photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who created a buzz on Twitter by posting that he was going to buy English football club Manchester United on Tuesday.
(Photo: IANS)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Wednesday to clarify that he was not buying English Premier League (EPL) club Manchester United.
Musk had left the internet confused on Tuesday after announcing that he was going to buy the Red Devils.
“Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome”, the 51-year-old business magnate had tweeted earlier on Tuesday. However, he put out a clarification post in a day's time, stating that it was just a joke on Twitter and he was not buying any sports team.
"No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams," Musk clarified.
“1% chance. 99% faith” tweeted one user while another posted that it “would be beautiful”.
There has been a huge outcry amongst the Manchester United fans, who have called for an exit of the club owners – the American Glazer family. Meanwhile, neither the owners nor the club has issued a response to Musk’s tweet.
The Tesla CEO already has a history of making implausible tweets on the social media handle that has put him in hot waters. He is currently undergoing a legal battle with Twitter after a failed acquisition bid to buy the microblogging website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)