Manchester United Appoint Erik Ten Hag as Manager

"In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that," John Murtough, the Football Director, Manchester United told the club's official website.



"During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for 'is team's attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth. We wish Erik the best of luck as he focuses on achieving a successful end to the season at Ajax and look forward to welcoming him to Manchester United this summer," he added.



After signing the deal with United, Erik ten Hag said, "It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.



"It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United."

