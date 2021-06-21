UEFA Probe Discrimination in Hungary, Halt Rainbow Armband Review

UEFA is investigating incidents of discrimination during Hungary's Euro 2020 group stage matches against Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, they said on Sunday.
During Hungary's opening match against Portugal on Tuesday, images on social media showed banners with "Anti-LMBTQ" on them -- the Hungarian abbreviation for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer.
A report on this had been sent to UEFA by the anti-discrimination group Fare, which monitors matches for incidents of racism and other forms of discrimination.
On Saturday ahead of Hungary's match against France, Hungarian fans marched to the Puskas Arena displaying a banner calling on players to stop taking a knee to protest racism.
UEFA said it has appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to investigate the incidents.
Meanwhile, in Germany, UEFA have decided to not punish the Germany FA (DFB) nor goalkeeper Manuel Neuer for wearing a rainbow armband during the tournament.
A UEFA investigation concluded that the armband is, in fact, a "symbol of diversity and thus a good cause" and therefore does not fall foul of UEFA's rules around "political symbols" which are forbidden and usually results in a fine for the national association.
In addition, the final group stage match between Hungary and Germany could be played in a stadium lit up in rainbow colors.
(WIth Reuters and AP inputs)
Published: 21 Jun 2021,12:52 PM IST