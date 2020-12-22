Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Golden Foot Award 

Superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with the Golden Foot award over the weekend to celebrate his achievements in international football during the year 2020. The award presented by the Monarchy of Monaco is one that has eluded the 33-year-old Argentine captain Lionel Messi.

Only those players above the age of 28 and still active are eligible for this award which can be won only once.

The Portugal captain got his hands on the prize at a small ceremony in Turin on Sunday, days after being eclipsed by Robert Lewandowski for The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award.