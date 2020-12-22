Who Will Open for India With Mayank Agarwal in Boxing Day Test?

KL Rahul

The limited overs vice-captain came to Australia on the back of some fantastic form in the IPL (760 runs in 19 innings) where he finished as the top scorer in the tournament. Rahul has been in outstanding form in the shorter formats since late 2019, however he has not done justice to his talents with the red-ball, where there have been flashes of brilliance along with long periods of failure.

Rahul has played 20 Tests as opener and has scored 4 centuries with 1084 runs to his name from 33 innings. After his brilliant 149, at the top of the order at The Oval in September, 2018, Rahul has not registered a fifty in 12 attempts and has 7 single-digit scores in this period as well. In his 36 Tests overall, Rahul has scored 2006 runs with 5 centuries and 11 fifties to his name.

Rahul had also completely failed as an opener the last time India toured Australia in 2018-19. He had registered scores of 2 and 44 in Adelaide, 2 and 0 in Perth and 9 at the SCG. He has scored a hundred (110) opening the innings in Australia in 2015 in Sydney.

Rahul has the ability and the temperament to succeed in Australian conditions and the Melbourne track, which isn’t likely to be a very fast-paced one might just help the Karnataka man get his Test career back on track.