The Cristiano Ronaldo Walk-off Saga and Events That Ensued

Ronaldo’s Antics Disappoint Pundits and Fans Alike

The incident received much flak from fans and pundits alike, who termed the forward’s actions as ‘disappointing’ amidst a significant victory for the Erik ten Hag-coached side.

"(Cristiano Ronaldo) leaving like that creates everything we don't want at the moment," said Peter Schmeichel, former United legend and goalkeeper to BBC Radio 5 Live.

In fact, it was an impressive show by the home side against the London outfit with both Bruno Fernandes and Fred finding the back of the net for the Red Devils. However, Ronaldo’s actions stole all the headlines.

"He would have known that would be headlines. It's the first time I can say that I am disappointed with him. Normally I back him, I understand his situation. The issue here is he is such a big player, he is such a big presence. Is it a case of playing him or letting him leave? I don't know," Schmeichel added.