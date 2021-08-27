Manchester United 'Confident' of Signing Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri confirmed Ronaldo had said he "no longer has any intention" of playing for the Italian giants.

"Yesterday, speaking with Cristiano, he told me that he has no intention to stay at Juventus and for this reason, he will not be called up tomorrow [against Empoli] and he didn't train this morning," Allegri said.

"I'm absolutely not disappointed, because Cristiano took his own decision. He was here for three years, he gave his contribution, he put himself at Juventus' disposal, and now he's leaving and life goes on."

In fact, a week ago, Allegri had said Ronaldo didn’t express a desire to leave Juventus, and that the player had told him he was staying at the Allianz Stadium.

Ronaldo on his part had termed speculation about his future "a disrespect for me as a man and as a player" in a lengthy Instagram post a few days earlier.

United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Ronaldo "knows that we are here" during a press conference on Friday. He also admitted that Man United player Bruno Fernandes had also spoken to his Portugal captain.

Ronaldo signed for Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon for £12.2m in 2003 and scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for the club.