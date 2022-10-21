Fans Welcome Erik ten Hag’s Decision to Drop Cristiano Ronaldo for Chelsea Game

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo from Saturday’s fixture against Chelsea found support from football fans.

The United manager made the announcement on Thursday, 20 October, via a club statement. Ten Hag mentioned that the Portuguese forward will not be a part of the team’s squad and will train on his own while the team will go ahead with its preparations for the upcoming game.

The decision came following Ronaldo’s walk down into the tunnel before the end of the match against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday which the Red Devils won 2-0.