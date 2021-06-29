Messi Shines for Argentina in Record-Breaking 4-1 Win vs Bolivia

Lionel Messi added yet another feather to his hat after he became the most capped footballer for Argentina during their 4-1 win against Bolivia in the Copa America.

Messi, who is on 148 caps for his country, overtook former Barca teammate Javier Mascherano, who finished with 147 caps.

With 75 goals for Argentina, Messi is also his country's all-time leading scorer, having moved past Gabriel Batistuta (54 goals) in 2016.