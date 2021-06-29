Messi Shines for Argentina in Record-Breaking 4-1 Win vs Bolivia

Lionel Messi added yet another feather to his hat after he became the most capped footballer for Argentina during their 4-1 win against Bolivia in the Copa America.
Messi, who is on 148 caps for his country, overtook former Barca teammate Javier Mascherano, who finished with 147 caps.
With 75 goals for Argentina, Messi is also his country's all-time leading scorer, having moved past Gabriel Batistuta (54 goals) in 2016.
The Argentine captain turned 34 earlier last week and has won it all at the club level but is yet to taste success for the Albiceleste.
With Messi in the side, Argentina was beaten by Germany in the 2014 World Cup final and faltered at the last hurdle in the Copa America in 2007, 2015 and 2016.
Celebrating his 148th cap in Argentina colours, Messi put on a show in the Copa America on Monday night, scoring twice and assisting another as they trounced Bolivia 4-1.
Alejandro Gomez volleyed home a sublime pass from Messi after five minutes before the skipper doubled their lead from the 12 yards out after 32 minutes.
Messi added a third before halftime with a clever lob and while Erwin Saavedra scored a consolation for Bolivia on the hour mark and substitute Lautaro Martinez restored Argentina's three-goal cushion with a tap-in five minutes later.
Published: 29 Jun 2021,08:46 AM IST