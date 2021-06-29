Mbappe Misses Penalty as Switzerland Knock Out France in Euro 2020

France’s superstar forward Kylian Mbappe missed a crucial penalty in the round of 16 as Switzerland progressed to the next stage of the Euros at the expense of the World Champions after a thrilling contest on Monday night.
The Swiss were seconds from elimination during the regulation 90 minutes but went through to face Spain after progressing from a major tournament knockout game for the first time since 1938.
Haris Seferovic headed the Swiss into the lead before they had a penalty saved. Shortly before the hour mark Karim Benzema scored twice and Paul Pogba added a third with a pile driver. The World champions were in cruise control.
However, Switzerland had other ideas and turned the contest on its head in the final 10 minutes.
Seferovic headed in his second goal and substitute Mario Gavranovic hammered in a last-minute equaliser to send the game to extra time.
Mbappe missed a couple of big chances for the world champions in extra time and Olivier Giroud had a header saved in the final minute.
Paris St-Germain forward Mbappe was the only player to fail to score in the shootout, after an excellent Yann Sommer save.
Other than a fantastic 25-minute spell in the 2nd half of their defeat in Bucharest, Didier Deschamps’ France were off colour for most of the game, allowing a spirited Switzerland get the better of them in a penalty shootout.
Switzerland play Spain, who also came through a thriller - 5-3 after extra time against Croatia - in the quarter-final in St Petersburg on Friday.
Deschamps, who captained France to glory in the World Cup in 1998 and the Euros in 2000, has, as manager, led the team to the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup, the Euro final as hosts in 2016, and then won the World Cup in 2018.
Published: 29 Jun 2021,08:15 AM IST