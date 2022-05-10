Champions League to Get New Format from 2024/25, Confirms UEFA

The Europa League will also follow the format of the new Champions League with eight matches in the league stage. There had previously been a plan that each team would play 10 games at that point of the competition as part of the new "Swiss model".



"The eight matches of the UEFA Champions League will be played over the ten European weeks foreseen by the decision made in April 2021. The UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League will all enjoy one week of calendar exclusivity," UEFA said in a statement.



"The four additional places created by the increase from 32 to 36 teams in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League will be allocated," it added.

The four additional places created by the increase from 32 to 36 teams in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League will be allocated as follows: