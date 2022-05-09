David Beckham Predicts Changes at Man United After Erik Ten Hag’s Arrival

"I think there are changes to be made and changes are happening," he admitted.

"There are not many other teams who could have gone through what they've gone through in the last few years and still be filling out the stadium. It says a lot about the fans and what they believe in," he said.

"They still turn up at the stadium. I turned up a few months back and every seat was filled. So the fans still believe, they still support and will always turn up for the team."

The former England captain was also asked about the man who inherited his No.7 shirt, Cristiano Ronaldo, after the Portugal international's outstanding contribution of 24 goals since rejoining the club this term from Juventus.

Beckham said he is hopeful the striker will stay at Old Trafford and continue to excite the supporters regularly.